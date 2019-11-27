(Marshfield, MO) -- Authorities in Webster County have arrested a man for killing his wife and storing her body in a freezer for four years. The man’s name hasn’t been released. The freezer was discovered in an abandoned storage unit in Marshfield Monday. The Webster County Sheriff says the husband admitted killing his wife at their home, then hiding her body. Investigators think it happened during a domestic dispute. It appears the woman was never reported missing.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation which would require recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to work is expected to return to the General Assembly floor next year. If an able-bodied recipient wasn’t working, benefits would be stopped for three months the first time, six months the second, and then would be permanently ended after that. Opponents say the bill punishes people on SNAP. The second regular session of Missouri’s 100th General Assembly begins January 8th.
(St. Charles, MO) -- A convicted pedophile accused of killing a nine-year-old girl in 1993 has entered a not guilty plea in St. Charles County. Sixty-two-year-old Earl Webster Cox was in court Monday. He faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual abuse in the death of Angie Housman. The girl disappeared from her bus stop 26 years ago and her body was found nine days later. Cox was arrested in June after D-N-A found on her clothing linked him to the crime.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- An assistant district attorney in Cape Girardeau County is blaming a lack of witness cooperation for the decision to drop murder charges against a man. Twenty-nine-year-old Isaiah M. Lane was taken into custody just a few hours after the 15-year-old victim was shot to death. Madison Robinson’s family says the system has let them down. Family and friends of the girl plan to march in front of the Cape Girardeau police station December 7th.