(St. Joseph, MO) -- A 12-year-old defendant will be sentenced next month in the 5th Circuit Juvenile Court after charges of manslaughter and arson were found to be true. He had been charged in the death of 14-year-old Cameron Satterley. Due to his age, the offender’s name hasn’t been released. Satterly’s body was found in the rubble of a burned home last April, more than a month after the structure had exploded in flames. Three suspects were charged.
(Clayton, MO) -- Human remains found Monday night in eastern Missouri are believed to be those of Jennifer Rothwell, a woman missing from St. Louis County. Police Chief Jon Belmar says his detectives got the information about where the remains could be found when her husband and his attorney met with detectives. After about six hours of searching, police found remains in a wooded area near Cuivre (quiver) River State Park. Rothwell’s husband, Beau, has been charged with murder.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri's Senate leader says crime-fighting measures will be a top priority during the 2020 legislative session. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (like Shots) joined the attorney general and other state lawmakers Tuesday morning in St. Louis to outline their agenda. Schatz tells reporters that he will co-sponsor a bill to remove the residency requirement for St. Louis police officers. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he's supporting legislation aimed at increasing the penalty for carjacking, saying Missouri has no uniform charge for the crime. He says there have been 305 carjacking incidents in the St. Louis region this year.
(Springfield, MO) -- A half-dozen southwest Missouri sheriffs are speaking out against a new rewards program for parolees and people on probation. The local law enforcement officials say the Missouri Offender Management Matrix goes too far when it hands out everything from free gas cards to attraction tickets – even early release. Springfield television station K-Y-3 quotes Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice as calling it “Hug a Thug” on social media. The sheriffs want people to contact their local lawmakers about the program. Rice says two innocent people killed in his county would still be alive if probation and parole officers held offenders to higher standards.