(Braymer, MO) -- The prosecutor and sheriff in Caldwell County are scheduled to announce the filing of two new charges in the disappearance of Wisconsin brothers Nick and Justin Diemel this (Wednesday) morning. So far, Garland “Joey” Nelson has only been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in the case. The Diemel brothers were in Braymer last July when they went missing. They were in northwest Missouri to discuss business with Nelson. Human remains found on Nelson’s family farm haven’t been identified yet.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Representative Hannah Kelly wants Missouri to recruit additional foster parents by holding more accelerated training sessions. Kelly, a Republican from Mountain Grove, says she knows of many adults who want to foster, but nine weeks of training is a barrier. State Social Services Department Acting Director Jennifer Tidball says a pilot program in southeast Missouri has just launched to recruit more foster parents who don’t have the ability to spend nine weeks in a classroom. The state has almost 14-thousand foster kids.
(Kirksville, MO) -- An Ottumwa man will spend up to 34 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for shooting at police officers. Joseph Bibby was found guilty on three felony charges last August in Adair County Circuit Court. Kirksville police tried to conduct a traffic stop three years ago when Bibby was spotted operating a motorcycle without wearing a helmet. During a chase, Bibby was accused of shooting at the officer. When he was found hiding in a ditch, he engaged authorities with a standoff lasting almost seven hours before he was arrested.
(Keytesville, MO) -- A Chariton County Circuit Court judge has found there is probable cause to send a drowning case to trial. Forty-five-year-old James Pleasant is charged with manslaughter in the death of his fiancée, Alicia Meyer. The 32-year-old victim died when Pleasant drove around two barricades and into the water which was covering a county road last May. The vehicle was swept off the road and Pleasant managed to escape through the trunk. Meyer was a quadriplegic and she was trapped in the vehicle.