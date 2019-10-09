(Kansas City, MO) -- A former guard at a Kansas City prison has been awarded 200-thousand dollars on her sexual discrimination and retaliation complaints. The Jackson County Jury ruled in favor of Ana Barrios last week. She told the court she felt alone, nervous and scared on the job. The jury ruled in her favor on the complaints of harassment and discrimination based on her gender, as well as her claim of retaliation, but it found in favor of the Missouri Department of Corrections on her claims of race and disability discrimination -- and denied a request for punitive damages.
(Jennings, MO) -- The P-G-A Champions Tour is coming to the private and challenging Norwood Hills golf course in north St. Louis County. The pro golf event will be there for four years beginning in 2020. The P-G-A says it’s the first major sporting event in recent times to be hosted in that part of the county. Backers hope the tour will be a catalyst to revitalize Ferguson, Florissant, Jennings and other north county communities. All proceeds will go to area charities.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A State Appeals Court has upheld a decision against the Missouri Department of Corrections in a suit alleging not enough over-time was paid to prison guards. The suit alleges guards were not properly compensated for their pre- and post-shift duties, which include making their way through security, and briefing the next shift. The court documents say these amounted to about half an hour each day, all off the clock, for 13-thousand guards. The Department of Corrections is appealing the decision once again, and the state will be forced to pay interest on the debt while the case is ongoing. The estimated cost to Missouri taxpayers will be 125-million dollars if the case is settled this year.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- W-N-B-A star Maya Moore will be speaking outside the Cole County Courthouse today (Wednesday) about a Missouri friend she says was wrongly convicted of a 1997 shooting. Moore, who played for the Minnesota Lynx last season, has put her basketball career on hold to help Jonathon Irons. At 16 years old, Irons was arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into a home and shooting the owner, but not killing the man. Irons, who is African-American, was convicted by an all-white jury and is serving a 50-year sentence at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.