(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis Circuit Judge Thom C. Clark the Second has barred lawyers from discussing the criminal case against a police officer. Nathaniel Hendren faces manslaughter charges in the accidental shooting death of fellow Officer Katlyn Alix in January. A Tuesday hearing was held in the judge’s chambers and closed to the public. The 30-year-old Hendren is accused of shooting Alix during a Russian-roulette-like game at Hendren’s home. The judge is urging both sides to speed up their preparation so the trial can start in January or February.
(St. Charles, MO) -- A St. Charles County grand jury has indicted the suspect in the 1993 murder of nine-year-old Angie Housman. The St. Charles County prosecutor filed charges against Earl Cox last June. This latest indictment comes after an independent grand jury looked at the evidence. The indictment is for one count of first-degree murder and one count of sex abuse. Cox is scheduled to be arraigned on November 25th.
(Columbia, MO) -- Court documents say a missing Columbia woman’s husband went on a long drive through remote parts of mid-Missouri before reporting his wife’s disappearance. Joseph Elledge waited more than a day to make the report. Elledge is in jail on felony child abuse charges and investigators say he has admitted to hitting his daughter so hard she bruised. Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen on October 8th
(Eldon, MO) -- Framing is now finished on the 200-thousand square foot window and door manufacturing plant being built in Eldon. State Department of Economic Development manager Michelle Hathaway says Quaker Windows and Doors is expected to hire 290 new full-time workers, with an average salary of 43-thousand dollars. That's 130 percent of Miller County's average wage.