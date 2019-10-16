(St. Louis, MO) -- A Missouri appeals court has reversed a 110-million dollar judgment against Johnson and Johnson which was handed down in 2017. Lois Slemp had claimed talcum powder made by the company contributed to her cancer. The appeals court decided the St. Louis court where the case was heard didn’t have jurisdiction because the products were made in Georgia and bought and used in Virginia – where Slemp lived. It isn’t clear if an appeal of the decision will be filed.
(Green Park, MO) -- Charges have been filed against two brothers from Green Park who were involved in a road rage shooting Monday afternoon. Investigators say 24-year-old Joseph Marino and 27-year-old Nicholas Marino were involved. Both made St. Louis County Circuit Court appearances Tuesday. Police say 46-year-old Scott Thomas was wounded in front of his four children, ages three-through-11, when he stopped his car and began to take down the Marinos’ license number. Thomas was hit in the side and chest. His medical condition hasn’t been released.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police say it appears a kindergarten student didn’t know a handgun had been placed in his backpack Tuesday. The student found the weapon after he arrived at Faxon Elementary School and he told his teacher. A school security officer secured the weapon and determined that it wasn’t loaded. School officials say they contacted the student’s parents and the Missouri Children’s Division Hotline.
(Columbia, MO) -- A Moberly man will be sentenced in January after his guilty plea on a federal charge of aggravated identity theft. Lawrence Warfel entered the plea last Thursday as part of an agreement that he will be sentenced to two years in federal prison. Prosecutors say Warfel’s wife went missing in 2017. After she disappeared, her Social Security benefits were withdrawn at an A-T-M. Federal agents say it was Warfel who took the money out and he is also accused of using her food stamp card.