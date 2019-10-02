(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Convicted murderer Russell Bucklew is the first inmate executed in Missouri since January of 2017. Fifty-one-year-old Bucklew died by lethal injection around 6:20 Tuesday night at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Bucklew's attorneys said in a clemency request to Governor Mike Parson that his rare medical condition could make for a gruesome execution, but there were no reports of distress. The Department of Corrections say Bucklew's last meal included a gyro, brisket sandwich, French fries, a cola and a banana split. He was convicted of killing Michael Sanders of southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau, who got involved with Bucklew’s ex-girlfriend Stephanie Pruitt. Bucklew shot Sanders to death in front of the victim’s six-year-old son, three other children and Pruitt in 1996.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Construction is nearing completion on the 550-million-dollar S-S-M St. Louis University Hospital. The new facility in midtown St. Louis will include a trauma center, an emergency room and more than 300 patient rooms. Hospital vice president Kelly Baumer says the impact of the project expands well beyond the St. Louis region and will serve patient in a 250-mile radius. The new facility is St. Louis University Hospital's first major construction project since the 1980s. It's scheduled to be done by September 2020.
(Rocheport, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson and U-S Senator Roy Blunt will discuss plans this afternoon to replace the Rocheport Bridge over the Missouri River on Interstate 70 (Wednesday 4:30 p-m). The Missouri Department of Transportation was awarded an 81-million-dollar federal grant in July and will use 301-million in state bonding money for the project. MoDOT initially proposed repairing the Rocheport Bridge, but the funding plan assured the critical bridge will be replaced.
(Hallsville, MO) -- Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler has a new Democratic challenger for her seat in Missouri's Fourth District. Lindsey Simmons went to high school and Missouri Valley College in Marshall. She’s a defense attorney who graduated from Harvard Law School and a military spouse. Simmons said she would make military and veterans’ families, national security and the needs of working families, like better-paying jobs and more affordable health care, central in her campaign. Democrat Erich Arvidson has also announced he’s running for Hartzler’s seat in 2020.
(Pleasant Hill, MO) -- The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill issued a flash flood watch for parts of north-central and northwest Missouri through today (Wednesday). N-W-S meteorologist Chris Bowman says communities in the watch area include St. Joseph, Maryville and Bethany. Towns like Tarkio and Fairfax could receive three to four inches of additional rainfall by Thursday. Northern Missouri communities including Bethany, Princeton and Unionville received four to six inches of rain this weekend. The state Department of Transportation's (MoDOT) traveler map shows 58 roads are currently closed due to flooding, primarily in northwest Missouri.