(Columbia, MO) -- An 18-year-old Columbia man faces several charges, including two counts of first-degree assault, for a Monday night shooting on I-70. Demetrius L. Shaw is accused of firing shots from his car into another one while traveling eastbound on the busy interstate in Columbia. An adult and a child were hit, but they are expected to survive. Shaw was charged as an adult two years ago when he seriously wounded a 17-year-old in a shooting.
(Peculiar, MO) -- Operation B-B-Q Relief from Peculiar has packed up a big load of food and headed to hurricane country. Missouri volunteers will be handing out the comfort food to those in need of a warm meal. The Missouri nonprofit began in 2011 after the Joplin tornado. Its members have fed hundreds of thousands of disaster victims ever since.
(Franklin, TN) -- Budget Travel Magazine ranks the mid-Missouri town of Fulton as one of the top 10 “Coolest Small Towns in America”. The city of nearly 13-thousand is known for its downtown with brick roads and unique restaurants. Fulton is also home to Westminster College, the National Winston Churchill Museum and a museum of antique cars. The Churchill Museum includes a 17th-century church that was moved from London to Fulton and where a large piece of the Berlin Wall sits.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reports the number of students learning English as a second language has grown dramatically. Just last year there were 12 times as many English learners in Missouri classrooms as there had been in 1985. The most common foreign languages in the state are Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese, but the Marion C. Early School District in Morrisville has a teacher dedicated to students who speak Romanian. There is said to be a shortage of specialists for English-language learners in Missouri schools.