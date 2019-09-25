(Springfield, MO) -- The Springfield Police Department Special Response Team encircled a home for about 10 hours Monday. They thought two fugitives from Oklahoma were inside, but they weren't. The murder suspects were wanted in a Tulsa case. Police took Ruth Blair into custody Tuesday, but they are still looking for Nicholas Gibson. Both face murder charges.
(Columbia, MO) -- Parents of students at a Columbia private school are angry after they say the school took their kids' fingerprints without permission. Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School says it is implementing a new system which allows students to easily access their lunch accounts. Parents got an email Monday afternoon saying the school was in the process of setting up the accounts, but one parent says the fingerprints were already being taken. They say the fact permission wasn't requested is the biggest issue.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The Public Safety Committee for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen has voted to spend five-million dollars on an anti-crime program. The full board still has to give its approval. The program called Cure Violence sends people into troubled neighborhoods where they try to de-escalate situations. They are tasked with finding troublemakers and steering them away from crime. To extend the program to four years would cost eight-million dollars.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A national survey ranks Missouri road infrastructure the eighth-worst in the country. QuoteWizard-dot-com is an insurance website. Its research finds Missouri roads are so bad they cost drivers about 700-dollars-a-year in vehicle repairs. The governor's office says there are more than 900 Missouri bridges which are rated in poor condition by the Federal Highway Administration. The state has eight-billion dollars worth of unfunded transportation needs.