(Shrewsbury, MO) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Sewer District says a 35-year-old worker from Montgomery City was killed in an accident early Tuesday morning. Shawn Pritchett was working the overnight shift at about 3:00 A-M in Shrewsbury when a crane swung around and hit him. The accident happened at the 150-million dollar Deer Creek tunnel project near Interstate 44. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has sent an investigator to the worksite.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A 54-year-old Kansas City man is going to prison for 18 years after pleading guilty to charges of robbery and armed criminal action. Donald E. Nussbaum was one of four men charged in the case where an Independence police officer was shot. Officer Thomas Wagstaff suffered head wound during the response to an armed robbery call in March 2017. Wagstaff survived what was determined to be a shot fired by another officer.
(Buffalo, MO) -- A Springfield man has pleaded not guilty in the death of a two-year-old girl during a Tuesday appearance in Dallas County Circuit Court. Robert Davis was already found guilty of the brutal beating of another daughter. Davis is currently charged with child abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. Kinzlea Kilgore was injured last year and died on her way to a Springfield hospital. She had been alone with Davis that weekend.
(Columbia, MO) -- About 15-to-20 buildings on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus lost power Tuesday afternoon. A problem at a power station left people trapped in elevators in several buildings. Ellis Library, the student center and the rec center were evacuated while authorities figured out what the problem was. No injuries were reported and power was restored in less than 90 minutes. M-U lost power previously last week when a turkey vulture cut the campus power connection with the city, but the incidents aren't connected.