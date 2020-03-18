(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a controversial high-voltage power line project. In a press release, Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake disagrees and will push for the Missouri Legislature to instead pass a law to ensure that property owners are not forced to give up their land in the proposed Grain Belt Express project. Chicago-based Invenergy wants to build the line and transfer Kansas wind energy through eight northern Missouri counties, Illinois and Indiana and onto eastern states.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The full Missouri House is set to vote today (Wednesday) on a proposed 30-billion dollar state operating budget, which includes about 13-million in federal funding for coronavirus response. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith voted for a bipartisan amendment in committee to accept that federal funding. That money would be used for additional testing kits in Missouri, along with lab services. The money is part of an emergency eight-billion dollar package signed this month by President Trump.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Nine people have now tested positive in Missouri for COVID-19. The latest is a woman in her 80s from eastern Jackson County is the first likely positive case of the coronavirus in the western Missouri county. The Kansas City Star reports the woman had not traveled recently.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The State of Missouri is giving five-point-seven million dollars in tax credits to help build a 458 million dollar pro soccer stadium in St. Louis. In a unanimous vote Tuesday by the Missouri Development Finance Board, the deal will give the owners of the new Major League soccer franchise far less than the 30 million they requested. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the agreement will help the ownership group pay for the rerouting and installation of utilities in the area near Union Station. The team is scheduled to launch its season in March 2022.
(Hillsboro, MO) -- Authorities are investigating the hanging death of an inmate from Herculaneum inside a shower Tuesday at the Jefferson County Jail. Twenty-five-year-old Jarrod Gross was serving time on theft and assault charges. He had been in that jail since February 21st. Jailers say he wasn’t on suicide watch, though they now say they learned from the man’s family after his death that he had previously made suicidal statements.