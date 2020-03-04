(Kansas City, MO) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to make two campaign stops in Missouri this weekend. The former vice president will visit St. Louis at a location still to be determined Saturday at 11:00 A-M. Biden will make a second Missouri stop at the World War One Museum and Memorial in Kansas City that afternoon at 4:15 P-M. The visits come three days before Missouri holds its presidential primary election Tuesday, March 10th.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new round of federal funding has become available for Missouri’s emergency dispatch centers. If a call center’s application is approved, the program will pay up to 60 percent of the cost to outfit an outdated center with the latest technology, including computer-aided dispatch systems and enhanced voice recorders. Total funding could reach two-point-four million dollars, with a minimum project cost of 10 thousand dollars. The application deadline through the Missouri Department of Public Safety is March 31st.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's health director testifies he's hoping for the best and preparing for the worst regarding the coronavirus. State Department of Health and Senior Services Director Doctor Randall Williams testified this week before a newly-created Missouri House committee on disease control. He says while there have been no confirmed cases in Missouri, about one hundred people have been self-monitoring. Williams also says the department has had fewer than 15 people under investigation, which includes testing.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A state lawmaker from Kansas City who's a former Missouri National Guard intelligence analyst has requested an unclassified briefing from state health officials about the impact of the coronavirus on the Guard, specifically those who have been overseas. State Representative Ashley Bland Manlove made her request during a House committee hearing on Monday.