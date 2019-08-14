(Sweet Springs, MO) -- Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff's Department found the body of a missing person after they were contacted by a state conservation agent. Items belonging to the person reported missing from Kansas City were found on the bank of Blind Poney Lake Tuesday. That lake is located between Sweet Springs and Marshall near Interstate 70. Authorities say the victim's relatives have been notified, but the name hasn't been released. An autopsy will be conducted, even though authorities say there is no indication of foul play.
(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Sam Graves says it's apparent that the country can afford a border wall. The Missouri Republican says he will continue to support the idea to keep the U-S safe and secure. Graves rejects the argument such a wall would cost too much. He points out that billions of dollars have been spent building a different kind of wall all across the country. Noise abatement walls have been constructed to keep things quiet for people living next to interstate highways.
(Chillicothe, MO) -- Chillicothe police say evidence discovered during a traffic stop last week led them to apply for a search warrant for a home. When searchers found drugs and drug paraphernalia they took a 29-year-old woman into custody. Her name hasn't been released, but she is being held in the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail. Charges are pending for a second person who lived there. Deputies say the drug activity was going on while there were children living in the home.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has unanimously ruled two former St. Louis assistant circuit attorneys violated the rules of professional conduct for their role in a 2014 cover-up. The court decided Tuesday that the dishonesty of attorneys Ambry Schuessler and Katherine Dierdorf warranted the suspension of their law licenses. The two admitted withholding their knowledge of a St. Louis police detective's beating of a suspect and of a fellow assistant circuit attorney's filing of false charges against the suspect. Oral arguments were heard in January.