(Clever, MO) -- The Christian County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting which happened last weekend. Deputies and Clever police responded to a call about an armed man involved in a domestic dispute. Officers say the man was pointing a gun at them when they confronted him in the driveway and that's when a Clever police officer shot him. That officer is on administrative leave while the man who was shot is reported to be in stable condition at a hospital. No names have been released.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Jackson County prosecutors say the 29-year-old gunman who killed a woman and shot 15 others outside a nightclub had faced weapons charges before. The previous charge had to be dropped against Jahron Swift when the state’s gun laws were loosened by lawmakers. Swift was charged with a concealed weapon violation in August 2016 which could have sent him to jail, but laws were changed the next month allowing most adults to carry concealed weapons with needing to have a permit. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says the change forced her office to dismiss several cases.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The judge who sentenced a 16-year-old to more than 200 years in prison now supports his release. Bobby Bostic was convicted on 18 felony charges, including armed robbery in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker spoke at a Tuesday news conference about why House Bill 2201 should be passed and why her ruling should be overturned. A 2010 U-S Supreme Court case determined that juveniles can’t be sentenced to life in prison without parole for non-homicidal cases. Judge Baker pointed out Missouri spends more money incarcerating people than it does educating its youth. She says Bostic still has a chance to be “an amazing person” after decades of improving himself while living behind bars.
(Sturgeon, MO) -- The Sturgeon School Board has approved of moving to a four-day school week for the next school year. The district’s hope is the switch will help to hire and keep more teachers. The change will mean students will be in class an extra 45 minutes Tuesday through Friday. Winter break will be about the same length of time. Teachers will still meet on most Mondays.