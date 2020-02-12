(Pleasant Hills, MO) -- The National Weather Service isn’t offering any relief from winter weather in Missouri’s immediate future. The Kansas City area could get one to two inches of snow and rapidly falling temperatures later today (Wednesday). In the St. Louis region, rain, ice and wind chills below zero are expected Thursday and Friday. One to five inches of snow is possible for central, northern, northeast and eastern Missouri Wednesday into Thursday. For southwest Missouri, drizzle, rain and flooding are possible tonight, along with up to three inches of snow. Finally, Southeast Missouri could get one to two inches of rain and moderate flooding is possible.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Jackson County is raising its minimum wage for government employees to 15 dollars-an-hour over the next two years. County Executive Frank White says departments have been struggling to fill vacancies in essential roles due to low pay. More than 500 workers, almost half of the county's full-time workforce, will get an immediate pay raise averaging almost 17 percent.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has given initial approval to a proposal designed to have local governments publish more financial information about their spending. The bill would let municipalities post the data voluntarily but would allow residents to petition for the creation of a database if local leaders are not on board. Under the proposal, the state would maintain the system. The cost of the database is unknown.
(Springfield, MO) -- The American Red Cross says it has responded to 15 fatality fires in Missouri since November. That includes Thursday night's blaze in Alba (pronounced AL-ba), which killed six-year-old Kinsey and eight-year-old Laynee Norris. The Red Cross says 10 of the 15 fatality fires included children or residents 60 and over. The Red Cross is urging everyone to check their smoke detectors to avoid becoming a statistic.