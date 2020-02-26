(Velda, MO) -- Police in Velda, a St. Louis suburb, report a suspect is listed in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened during a traffic stop when the suspect allegedly drove a vehicle at the officers – who then opened fire. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released. He drove from the scene and crashed into a second vehicle a short distance from where he was shot. The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- The U-S Army Corps of Engineers reports the amount of water being released upstream on the Missouri River is being increased in an effort to free up space in reservoirs. The amount of water flowing out of the Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border is being bumped up by 17 percent to 41-thousand cubic-feet-a-second. The releases were already more than double the typical amount for this time of year. The additional reservoir space is needed for what is expected to be another wet spring.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Republican state senator has introduced a bill requiring transgender athletes in high school to play on teams that match their birth gender. Shelby County Senator Cindy O’Laughlin says it is a “known biological fact that males are born with categorically superior strength, speed and endurance.” O’Laughlin says she is simply trying to create a fair playing field. She made her comments during a Tuesday meeting of the Senate Education Committee. One doctor offering testimony challenged her biology claim, saying it is wrong.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- One-hundred and fifty years ago, one of the first technology institutions west of the Mississippi River was founded in Rolla. During a Tuesday ceremony at the state Capitol, the University of Missouri Science and Technology kicked off a celebration of its founding in 1870. Chancellor Mohammad Dehghani (da-GAW-me) says S-and-T is a “crown jewel of American engineering, science and education”. Dehghani says its graduates are the second-largest supplier of engineers and scientists to aerospace manufacturer Boeing’s worldwide operations and John Deer tractors.