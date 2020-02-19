(Jefferson City, MO) -- A convicted killer from southwest Missouri's Ozark will be executed in May. The Missouri Supreme Court has scheduled a May 19th execution date for Walter Barton, who was sentenced to death for the 1991 killing of 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler. The elderly woman managed a mobile home park in Ozark. Court documents say she had been stabbed numerous times, and that her jugular vein was severed. The complaint also says Kuehler was likely struck in the head with a baseball bat. Prosecutors note Barton was also convicted of assaulting and trying to kill a convenience store clerk in 1976 before being paroled. One month after being released from prison, prosecutors say Barton attacked and threatened to kill another convenience store clerk in West Plains.
(Jennings, MO) -- The man accused of shooting an off-duty police officer inside the Ferguson Walmart on Sunday is now in custody. St. Louis County police say the suspect was arrested in Jennings. There had been a regional manhunt for the suspect since Sunday night's shooting of Calverton Park officer. He was working a second job as a security guard at Walmart when he was shot by the alleged shoplifter. A protective vest saved the officer.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A House committee is considering legislation that would give Missouri Lottery winners the option of not having their names published. State Representative Jay Mosley of Florissant says his bill is about a safety issue. Mosley testified that lottery winners could be targeted by people who read about their win, or approached by family members who want money. The measure would give lottery winners the option of anonymity. Representative Mosley testifies that eight states already allow the option of anonymity, including neighboring Kansas.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- The State Department of Conservation is urging residents in southern Missouri to be aware of bears. Conservation officials say Missouri has between 550 and 840 black bears, with most being in southern Missouri. Wildlife researchers say bears will be leaving the winter dens in the spring to search for food.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back home recovering after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim. Thirty-six-year-old Bouwmeester went into cardiac arrest in the first period of the February 11th game against the Ducks. He had a defibrillator implanted in his chest and was discharged Sunday from U-C-I Medical Center in Orange County, California. Bouwmeester thanked the team trainers for the Blues and Ducks along with first responders and the hospital staff. The postponed game will be made up March 11th.