(Washington, DC) -- U-S senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt are part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill calling on the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide immediate support to rural hospitals and providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Missouri Republicans are among at least 41 senators who've signed the letter that warns that responding to the pandemic could force rural hospitals to close. Ten rural Missouri hospitals have closed since 2014.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has the grocery industry in his corner. The executive order from the governor that suspends any prohibition on the sale of unprepared food by restaurants to the general public has the backing of the Missouri Grocers Association. M-G-A president Dan Shaul says nearly everyone in Missouri is eating at home, so the sales are all going to the grocery side.
(Kimberling City, MO) -- Police in Kimberling City say a boat saved the life of a man suspected of car theft Tuesday morning. Officers had been chasing the stolen car when the suspect got out of the vehicle, jumped in the lake and swam out of sight. They asked boater, David Byrne, to help and he went out about 40 yards from the shore and helped the suspect, who was struggling, stay above water. The man’s name isn’t being released, but he’s in custody in the Stone County Jail.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State lawmakers have had their return to the capitol delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says that the chamber will be in session next Tuesday and Wednesday. They will be dealing with changes to the current year’s budget, including a decision about what to do with 40 million dollars in federal and state funds to help combat the pandemic. May 8th is the deadline for lawmakers to pass the 30-billion-dollar budget for 2020-2021 but cuts expected to be made to the spending plan passed by the Missouri House two weeks ago.