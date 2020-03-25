(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri state officials are reporting the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus now stands at 255. In reaction to the pandemic, the Missouri Department of Social Services Family Support Division has decided to increase and extend food stamp certifications. Some families who would normally have to recertify from March to May will instead continue receiving the benefits. About 400 thousand students eligible for free or reduced lunch will receive a pandemic E-B-T card.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The coronavirus pandemic isn’t slowing work on the new St. Louis soccer stadium. The owners of the new M-L-S franchise say site preparation and construction on the facility in the downtown area will proceed with precautions in place. Those plans could change, but ownership hopes to have the stadium ready to go in time for the first game in March 2022.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- While President Trump says he would like to have the country reopened by Easter, Missouri’s governor talks about long-range planning. Governor Mike Parson told reporters Tuesday he hopes the president is right and everything is back to normal in two weeks. However, Parson says his administration is planning for the pandemic to last much longer than that. Health experts have said the outbreak will overwhelm hospitals unless Americans limit big gatherings and stay at home.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The efforts of the Kansas City charter school to make sure no one misses getting a school lunch met with few takers Tuesday. Only two children showed up at Urban Youth Academy – one of nine spots where the Ewing Marion Kauffman School set up to hand out lunch and breakfast to anyone under the age of 19. School officials have worried that children would go hungry if they didn’t get their daily meal at school. Kansas City schools are closed through April 24th, at least.
(Bolivar, MO) -- Authorities searching for a murder suspect say they were able to track down their man because he walked through some wet paint which had been spilled on the floor. Murder charges have been filed in Polk County Court against a fugitive from Texas. Investigators accuse 28-year-old Michael Ybarra of the Monday morning murder in Bolivar. The body of Joshua Phillips was found in a home and Ybarra was taken into custody the same day. A witness had identified Ybarra as the one who shot the 35-year-old Phillips to death. Ybarra is being held in the Polk County Jail with a court appearance scheduled for May 6th.
(Winston, MO) -- A majority of parents, staff and students were in favor, so the Winston School District in northwest Missouri is going to a four-day week next year. The school day will be extended by 45 minutes and students will be in class Tuesday through Friday. District school teachers will use Mondays for professional development. District officials say a community survey found 79 percent of parents, 90 percent of staff and 86 percent of students were in favor of the change.