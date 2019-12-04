(Farmington, MO) -- An autopsy showed no sign of foul play in the death of 85-year-old Nydia McClure and her son hasn’t said why he hid her body. Nicholas McClure has been sentenced to probation and 40 hours of community service in St. Francois County Circuit Court. McClure admits he hid his mother’s corpse in a makeshift coffin and wooden vault which he kept in a storage shed. His sibling contacted authorities two years ago when they weren’t able to reach their mother. McClure originally said she was traveling out of state, then later told investigators she had died in November 2017.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Public Schools are going to have to repay the state almost 200-thousand dollars. The district reported last month that seven workers in the central office had falsified attendance data over a three-year period ending in 2016. The numbers indicated students were present in class when they really weren’t – and that meant the district got more state funding than it was owed. A district spokesperson says this is not a good thing, but 192-thousand dollars is a small amount in an operating budget of more than 257-million. The school plans to pay-up in the next two weeks.
(Springfield, MO) -- Brianna and Kyle Dudley were working through the grief of losing a child when they got a stunning call from Cox-South Hospital in Springfield. Their son, Lucas, was delivered four months prematurely and was stillborn. They left him at the hospital for genetic testing and an autopsy, but when the hospital called a week later it was to tell the Dudleys their baby’s body was missing. Surveillance video shows a man in a hoodie going into the morgue and walking out with a bulge in his pocket. Authorities believe it was Lucas’ body.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Democratic State Senator Jill Schupp says she wants to focus on maintaining insurance protection for people with pre-existing conditions. Schupp announced she is running for Congress in Missouri’s 2nd District at an event Tuesday. She will take on incumbent Republican Ann Wagner who already has more than two-point-two-million dollars in her campaign bank account. That district includes parts of St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties.