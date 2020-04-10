(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death yesterday. The Omaha World-Herald reports the victim was a woman in her sixties from Douglas County who had underlying health conditions. There are now 586 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and fifteen deaths.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska once again broke the record for the most unemployment claims in one week. Labor Commissioner John Albin says 26-thousand-788 Nebraskans filed for unemployment last week, topping the previous week's mark of 24-thousand-572. Albin says his office has received as many claims in the last three weeks as in all of 2019. However, Albin says he believes the number of claims has peaked, and he expects to see a decline in filings going forward.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Governor Pete Ricketts announced a new directed health measure yesterday to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The mandate orders the closure of beauty salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, indoor theatres, and tattoo parlors through the end of April. Group sports are also not allowed until the end of May. Governor Ricketts is asking Nebraskans to double down on efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The University of Nebraska Lincoln says an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19. University officials say the patient worked at Selleck Dining Hall and last had contact with students on March 30th. All UNL classes are online until the end of the semester, but students are still allowed to live in university resident halls and Greek houses as long as they practice social distancing.