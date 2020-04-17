(Lincoln, NE) -- There are now more than one-thousand COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. Health officials say there are one-thousand-77 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, with more than half in Hall and Douglas counties. Two additional deaths were also reported yesterday, bringing the total number in the state to 24. Officials say one victim was in Hamilton County, and the other was in Douglas County.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of Nebraskans filing for unemployment dropped last week but was still well above pre-pandemic claims. The U.S. Department of Labor says 16-thousand-391 people filed for unemployment in Nebraska last week, which is a decrease of more than ten-thousand from the previous week's record high of 26-thousand-788. Officials say more than 82-thousand Nebraskans have filed for unemployment in the last month, including almost 17-thousand who worked in the food industry.
(Lincoln, NE) -- State officials say a record number of people are requesting a mail-in ballot for the upcoming primary election. Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen says his office has received 271-thousand requests for mail-in ballots, with another 40-to-50-thousand yet to be processed. Secretary Evnen says if everyone who requested a ballot votes, it would break the record for a Nebraska primary set in 2016. He says the state is also taking steps to protect poll workers and voters who decide to cast their ballot in person.
(DeWeese, NE) -- Authorities say a man accused of shooting at Clay County deputies earlier this week was shot by a Nuckolls County deputy yesterday. Officials say on Tuesday, 44-year-old Wesley Blessing fired at deputies who were searching for him after he allegedly held an ex-girlfriend against her will. KOLN reports a woman called 911 yesterday after Blessing knocked on her door and asked for a drink. Authorities say Blessing tried to flee after spotting the deputy, who shot him in the face. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Public Power District says it will waive late payment charges for the length of the COVID-19 pandemic. The OPPD says it will not charge late fees until 30 days after the expiration of the last coronavirus-directed health measure in the area. The utility says the moratorium for disconnecting services is also in effect for the same amount of time.