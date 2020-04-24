(Lincoln, NE) -- There are now more than two-thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska. State health officials reported the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases yesterday with 311, bringing the total number up to two-thousand-124. The state also announced two additional deaths from the virus, raising the toll to 47.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Bryan Health is reporting a major breakthrough in COVID-19 testing for Lincoln patients. Officials say the healthcare system now has the ability to get in-house test results back in one hour. The organization says the one-hour test will be reserved at this time for patients who are in-house, coming from nursing facilities, healthcare workers and first responders.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of unemployment claims in Nebraska once again dropped last week. The state Department of Labor says 12-thousand-340 Nebraskans filed for unemployment, which is the lowest number since the COVID-19 pandemic forced closures last month. Governor Pete Ricketts says the state typically processes all new claims within three weeks, but now aims to process 75-percent of filings within four weeks due to the high volume of applications.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln police recently arrested an indecent exposure suspect who was deemed a danger to the public. Officials say 37- year-old Daniel Sears was taken into custody after a woman came forward to accuse Sears of exposing himself to her last year after seeing a news report about him committing the same act earlier this month. Authorities say Sears had been cited for indecent exposure three times in the past two months and was arrested this time due to the ongoing issue.