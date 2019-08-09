(Omaha, NE) -- A man will serve a life sentence for a deadly Omaha shooting in 2017. Forrest Cox was sentenced yesterday after being found guilty of first-degree murder and gun charges. Cox is said to have shot and killed 25-year-old Laron Rogers in March 2017 during an attempted robbery near 42nd and Ames.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Lincoln Police Department is in need of more bilingual officers. Officers say as the city grows and becomes more diverse, the amount of bilingual officers has stayed constant. There are only nine of them now in a department of 300 officers, with one Farsi speaker, one Vietnamese speaker and seven Spanish speakers. The LDP says phone and internet translators have made things easier, but it would prefer direct language between people and officers. Anyone that is bilingual and wants to be an officer is asked to apply online.
(Kearney, NE) -- Some Kearney city services are recovering after being stretched thin during last month's flooding. Officials say the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department spent more than 18-hundred hours responding to calls, compared to close to 800 hours last year. The city landfill is also said to have taken in greater than eight-thousand tons of solid waste, which is almost double last year's intake. However, the city does report that police and water services remained relatively steady.
(Beatrice, NE) -- Several landowners will be able to own more land just by mowing it in the city of Beatrice. It is near the start of the city's Mow-To-Own program, which allows adjacent homeowners or developers to own vacant city plots if they agree to maintain the property. The eight plots of land offered this time are on Grant, Hill, Market, Mary, Ella, Bell and South 10th streets. Each lot has at least one application, but some can be split between two adjacent property owners. More information can be found online at the city's website.