(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on the Keystone XL pipeline appeal as soon as this morning. The decision is based around the approval of an alternative route which changes the path of the pipeline through the state. Construction of the TransCanada pipeline would have begun this year, due to presidential approval and a vote from the state's Public Service Commission. However, about 100 landowners, some Native American tribes and other wildlife groups filed an appeal over environmental impact concerns. Support for the pipeline has also come from the governor and all five elected congressional leaders.
(Papillion, NE) -- A ten-year-old girl hit in a Papillion crosswalk has died. Police have confirmed the death of Abby Whitford, a fifth-grader who was hit crossing Washington Street near Second Street Tuesday. The 19-year-old driver remained at the scene as officers arrived. Whitford was a student at Trumble Park Elementary School. A crash response team is still investigating the incident.
(Ashland, NE) -- Nebraska State Patrol is identifying the body that was found in a vehicle under the I-80 in Ashland yesterday. Fifty-year-old Shawn McWilliams was discovered in a Ford pickup underneath the interstate bridge near mile marker 22. Police say no criminal activity is suspected. More details are expected after the ongoing investigation concludes.
(Kearney, NE) -- CHI Health Good Samaritan is planning to push their trauma program forward by building a new Emergency Department. The 13-million dollar expansion should be completed by spring 2021, doubling the size of the current ER with more private exam rooms, procedure rooms and a new entrance among other improvements. The plan was made possible by a two-million-dollar anonymous donation. There will be a ceremonial groundbreaking at 9:30 a.m. on August 27th outside the hospital campus on 10 East 31st Street in Kearney.
(Lincoln, NE) -- There are no more season tickets for the Husker's upcoming schedule. The team reported on Twitter that those tickets for the Nebraska men's basketball season were all sold out. An opening night showcase will be held for the hoopers on September 27th before their first game of the season on October 30th. That night the Huskers will face Doane for an exhibition before the season opener against UC-Riverside on November 5th.