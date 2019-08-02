(Lincoln, NE) -- An escaped inmate is now back at a Lincoln facility. Authorities say Anton Williams turned himself into the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln Thursday morning after not returning from his scheduled work-release shift. Williams has now been cited for escape. He was scheduled for a parole hearing in October for his two counts of first-degree forgery.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Two men are under arrest in connection to a murder in Lincoln. Police say 28-year-old Rubin Thomas and 21-year-old Jesse Foster are facing murder charges for the killing of Audrea Craig. Craig was shot during a home invasion scuffle at a home near 26th and South streets on July 24th. Craig's five children have been placed in protective custody. Both Foster and Thomas have previous convictions and could serve life for first-degree murder.
(Nebraska City, NE) -- IDOT is partly reopening Iowa 2 west of the Interstate 29 interchange, east of Nebraska City. The highway had been closed due to flood damage, but contractors have completed temporary pavement over the damaged areas. Both travel directions will use westbound lanes until a long-term solution to prevent more flood damage is completed, possibly by next Spring. The next phase of work will re-align the levee and build an overflow bridge.
(Omaha, NE) -- More Yale Park Apartments are now up to code, making 23 of the complex's 100 units repaired and rented out. The owner, Kay Anderson, appeared before the Property Maintenance Appeals Board yesterday and received another six months to bring the rest of the units back into compliance. The complex, which housed nearly 100 refugee families, were shuttered after officials found thousands of code violations. The city is still pursuing a criminal case against Anderson for 99 misdemeanor charges related to the code violations.