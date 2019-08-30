(Lincoln, NE) -- A fourth suspect is in custody in connection with a Lincoln homicide. Reports say U.S. Marshals arrested Charles Gresham on first-degree murder charges in Independence, Missouri earlier this week. Police say Gresham, Jesse Foster, Rubin Thomas, and Sylvester LeBlanc forced their way into Audrea Craig's house on July 24th and shot and robbed her. Craig died at a Lincoln hospital later that day. Police say the four were seen on surveillance breaking into Craig's house.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A former Lincoln police officer will go to prison after being convicted of first-degree sexual assault. Gregory Cody was sentenced to 12 to 16 years in prison in Lancaster County Court. Cody was accused of abusing his power as an officer to threaten and coerce a victim into a sexual relationship. Cody avoided a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Four Californians are in custody in Lincoln after Lancaster County sheriff's deputies say they were found with suspected cocaine and heroin. Two cars were stopped on Interstate-80 around eight o'clock Wednesday morning. Deputies say they found over six-and-a-half pounds of suspected cocaine in one car and over two pounds of suspected heroin in the other. Veronica Brown-Sandoval, Alejandro Valencia, Preciliano Lopez-Hernandez, and Servando Vazquez were arrested and charged in connection with the case.
(McCook, NE) -- A husband and wife are dead after their car was hit by a train in southwestern Nebraska. The Red Willow County Sheriff's Office says a train was approaching a crossing in McCook Tuesday afternoon when a car drove into the crossing and was hit. Eighty-six-year-old Rose Marie Kogl and 88-year-old Clemens Kogl died in the crash.