(Grand Island, NE) -- A former music teacher was sentenced to three months in jail yesterday for stealing money from his school's show choir. Prosecutors say 46-year-old David Sackschewsky stole more than two-hundred-thousand dollars from the Grand Island Northwest 14-Karat Gold Show Choir fund. Authorities say Sackschewsky was investigated after First National Bank Omaha flagged the show choir's account for ATM withdrawals totaling more than twenty-thousand dollars. Sackschewsky is also ordered to pay one-hundred-and-fifty-thousand dollars back to the school.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts plans to send a letter to Trump administration officials reaffirming the state's commitment to welcoming refugees. The letter follows the president's executive order in September requiring state and local officials to inform the administration by Christmas if they want to continue resettling refugees in their area. Omaha Mayor Jean Stohert sent a similar letter earlier this week.
(Bellevue, NE) -- Bellevue City Councilwoman Kathy Welch is calling allegations against her in a recall petition "an act of political retaliation." In a news conference yesterday, Welch hit back against accusations of not living in the ward she represented, and using her status as a council member to receive insider information in order to profit from a real estate deal. Welch says the petition is a "stunt" that is being coordinated by fellow council member Pat Shannon. Shannon faced a recall attempt in 2017, but retained his position.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Two Lincoln pharmacies will soon help in the fight against opioid abuse. The Nebraska Pharmacist Association says Kohl's and the Hyvee Pharmacy are going to provide free Narcan, a medication used to help stop opioid overdoses. The N-P-A says the pharmacies are participating in a three-month pilot program, but the association hopes to make it statewide. Vice President Marcia Mueting tells K-O-L-N the program will help save several lives.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball team is back in action Sunday when they take on North Dakota. The five and six Huskers are hoping to build on last week's victory over Purdue when they face-off against the five and seven Fighting Hawks. Tip-off is set for five in the afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.