(Omaha, NE) -- Police in Omaha needed to get involved in order to disperse an unruly crowd at Westroads Mall yesterday. Authorities say a large group of kids were seen pushing over tables and chairs inside the mall, and several got into fights in the parking lot. Officials say the officers used pepper balls in order to subdue the crowd. It is not known if any charges will be filed for the incident.
(York, NE) -- Three people are in custody following a drug bust in York that started as an investigation into stolen donuts. Police were called to Grand Central Foods after six dozen donuts were reported stolen last weekend. Authorities say an officer reviewing surveillance footage recognized two of the suspects, and served a search warrant at their home. Police say they found the donuts, along with meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The suspects are all facing drug-related charges.
>>Woman Jumps From Moving Vehicle On I-80
(Sidney, NE) -- Officials say a woman jumped out of a moving vehicle while troopers were attempting a traffic stop on the highway. It happened this week in Sidney along I-80, where authorities say the vehicle matched the description of one involved in a theft and assault at a nearby truck stop. Troopers say they found more than a pound of marijuana and a stolen drink from the truck stop in the vehicle. The woman and two other people inside the vehicle were arrested at the scene.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Police in Lincoln are investigating an armed robbery at a pharmacy yesterday. Authorities say a man wearing a dark mask walked into Stockwell Pharmacy demanding medications and cash. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball team is back in action this weekend. The five and seven Huskers look to finish their non-conference schedule with a win when they take on the Texas A and M Corpus Christi Islanders on Sunday. Tip-off is set for three in the afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.