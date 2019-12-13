(Lincoln, NE) -- The Lincoln Police Department says stolen car reports this year are the highest in almost two decades. Officials say there have been 431 cars reported stolen this year, the most since 469 thefts were reported in 2013. The department says most of the cases are located in north and central Lincoln. Authorities say of the 431 cars that have been stolen in 2019, only 17 haven't been recovered.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Former Husker football player Katerian LeGrone is out on bond following a court appearance yesterday. LeGrone is charged with first-degree sexual assault for an incident that happened in August that also involves another former player. Andre Hunt is charged with aiding and abetting sexual assault and is scheduled to be back in court on December 20th. Both players were arrested earlier this week after the incident was reported on the December Fifth edition of E-S-P-N's Outside The Lines.
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman is still alive thanks to a Douglas County deputy. Officials say Deputy Russ Swanson used C-P-R to revive the woman who had a medical emergency in her home on Wednesday. A relative of the woman tells W-O-W-T that she is in the hospital, but is recovering.