(Jefferson County, NE) -- A teenager charged in connection with a homicide last July reached a plea deal yesterday. Officials in Jefferson County say 19-year-old Realidy Schram pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a felony and obstruction of government operations for her role in the death of 28-year-old Marc Jarrell. Schram faces up to a year in prison. Four others are facing charges in Jarrell's death.
(Omaha, NE) -- A flight from China carrying 70 Americans quarantined as a precaution for the coronavirus is expected to arrive in Omaha today. The flight will land at Eppley Airfield, where the group will then be taken to Camp Ashland for a two-week quarantine period. State health officials say none of the individuals being quarantined have any signs of the virus.
(Lincoln, NE) -- One person is in the hospital after a crash outside of a hotel in Lincoln yesterday. Authorities were called to the Graduate Lincoln Hotel, where officers say a car was speeding and hit an unoccupied vehicle. Officials say the driver was trapped inside of the car when emergency crews arrived. Their condition is unknown.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Fifty people were evacuated from a Lincoln apartment complex last night due to high carbon monoxide levels. Firefighters were called to the 48th and Holdrege apartments, where officials say crews had to use masks because the air was too dangerous to breathe. Authorities say none of the residents needed medical treatment.