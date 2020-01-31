(Seward County, OK) -- Three people are in custody after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust on Wednesday. Authorities in Seward County say 27 pounds of meth were found in a Cadillac Escalade that was being hauled by a tow truck that was pulled over. Officials say the owners of the Escalade were traveling in a separate vehicle that was pulled over soon after. Perdo Robles and Rex Kmiecik of Omaha along with Christian Gardea of El Paso, Texas were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Vice President Mike Pence was in Council Bluffs for a campaign stop yesterday. The vice-president is already gearing up for the 2020 election, telling the crowd he was in town for one reason: To help re-elect President Donald Trump. During the speech, Pence praised Trump's accomplishments in office and slammed what he called "sham" impeachment proceedings. Afterwards, Pence joined the president for a rally in Des Moines.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Plans for a new State of Nebraska office building in Lincoln were presented to the Nebraska Legislature's Appropriations Committee yesterday. Nebraska Department of Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson says the new building will provide state agencies with adequate facilities "in a cost-effective way for taxpayers." The office will be located a 17th and K Streets, and is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2022.
(Howard County, NE) -- Authorities in Howard County are asking for the public's help to find a missing 92 year old man. Fred Dzingle was last seen yesterday afternoon wearing blue bib overalls, a tan jacket and a red stocking cap. Authorities believe he is driving a 2007 maroon Ford Taurus with Nebraska License Number 49-B850. Anyone with information on Dzingle's whereabouts is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff's Office.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball team is back in action tomorrow against a tough opponent. The seven and fourteen Huskers are looking for an upset in the matchup against the 24th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Tip-off is set for six in the evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.