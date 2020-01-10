(Kearney, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol says more than ten pounds of meth were found during a traffic stop yesterday. Officials say troopers stopped a truck on Interstate 80 near Kearney that was driving on the shoulder, and searched the vehicle after noting "suspicious activity." Both the driver and passenger in the vehicle were arrested following the discovery of the meth. They are identified as Hector and Abel Perez.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night. Authorities were called to the sixty-six-hundred block of South 57th Street, where officers say a window was shot out. Officials say a black Dodge Charger was seen by neighbors leaving the area after the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Lincoln Crime Stoppers.
(Omaha, NE) -- Senator Deb Fischer is weighing in on recent drone sightings in Nebraska. Fischer says she has met with multiple federal agencies and local law enforcement to determine the identity of the drones. Senator Fischer is asking anyone who sees a drone to take photos and contact police.
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman is dead after a crash in Omaha yesterday. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 144th and Fort, where authorities say the woman's vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. She is identified as 64-year-old Dianne Downey.