(Lincoln, NE) -- A man is in custody in connection with the death of a teenager in Bellevue last weekend. Twenty-two-year-old Alfredo Dominguez is facing several charges including first-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Randy Garcia-Ramos. Authorities say Dominguez was arrested by Lincoln police yesterday without incident. Two teenagers are also in custody and have been charged as accessories to first-degree murder after they were found driving the victim's vehicle on Monday.
(Omaha, NE) -- A Nebraska Senate candidate says his car was stolen earlier this week. A release from Chris Janicek's campaign says somebody jumped into his dark gray Honda Element and drove off while he was loading an order for Union Pacific. Janicek is a Democrat running for Ben Sasse's seat.
(St. Paul, NE) -- A man charged in the deaths of three people and an unborn baby last year recently reached a plea bargain. Officials say 35- year-old Jessie Scarlett is pleading guilty to one count of motor vehicle homicide and motor vehicle homicide of an unborn child, while two counts of motor vehicle homicide will be dropped. Prosecutors say Scarlett ran a stop sign and struck a pickup truck, killing Eric and Tara Roy along with Briana Loveland, who was a passenger in Scarlett's vehicle. Authorities say Tara was pregnant at the time of the wreck.
(Cass County, NE) -- A former Cass County deputy was arrested yesterday and is charged with third-degree sexual assault. Officials in Sarpy County say Shannon Fries is accused of groping a woman while he was showing her how to do a pat-down. Investigators say the alleged assault happened when Fries met with the woman to repay her for her help with a recent demonstration.