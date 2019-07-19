(Lincoln, NE) -- Two staff members are in the hospital after an assault at the state penitentiary Wednesday. Officials at the Department of Corrections say an inmate attacked the two around 6 p.m., punching them in the face before being restrained. One sustained a serious injury while the other was slightly bruised. Both are expected to return to work following treatment at the hospital.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A piglet is safe after being rescued on I-80 yesterday. State troopers say a good Samaritan saw the pig fall out of a truck near mile marker 388 and ran a few hundred yards to pick it up. The piglet, who is a few months old, was taken to the Capital Humane Society with several cuts. This is the second time in two months that a pig has been rescued along the interstate.
(Omaha, NE) -- Friday's Bridge Beats concert is being canceled. Organizers say the excessive heat warning, issued by the National Weather Service, means it isn't safe for bands, vendors and the public. They are working to reschedule the canceled concert, which was set to feature R-Style. The Friday night concert series, at the Nebraska side of Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, runs through August 16th.
(Undated) -- A group of selected farmers will begin planting hemp soon. The ten farmers were given a state license after industrial hemp legalization. This is considered a test run following the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. The Ho-Chunk Farm, of the Winnebago Tribe, was one of the applicants and will use five-point-five acres of land for their first planting season.