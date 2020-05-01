(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials reported 497 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now four-thousand-281 cases of the virus across the state, including one-thousand-25 in Hall County. Three additional deaths from the virus were also announced yesterday, bringing the total up to 71.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The U.S. Department of Labor says unemployment claims in Nebraska fell once again last week. Officials say close to 82-hundred people filed for unemployment during the week ending on April 25th, a drop of almost four-thousand from the previous week. Governor Ricketts announced yesterday that he will be allowing processors to only check the last place of employment for those filing a claim in order to get money to claimants faster.
(Grand Island, NE) -- Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele is asking U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to visit the city following President Trump's executive order that requires meat processing plants to stay open. The mayor said he wants to explain to Secretary Perdue the problems the city has faced with government orders that have failed to protect the people of Grand Island. There are one-thousand-25 cases of COVID-19 in Hall County, including more than 200 tied to a JBS meat-packing plant. Steele said workers at the plant need to be tested constantly, but they currently don't have the resources to do it.
(Sutherland, NE) -- Officials in Keith County say a deputy was injured in a crash on Wednesday night. Authorities say the deputy was stopped inside of his vehicle on I-80 near Sutherland when he was struck from behind by a 2019 Nissan Sentra with three people inside. The deputy was taken to the hospital but was released later that night. Investigators say the driver of the Sentra, who initially claimed he was a passenger, is facing charges including false reporting, violation of the move over law, and reckless driving.