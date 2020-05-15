(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials reported six additional deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 113 total deaths from the virus in the state, and nine-thousand-416 confirmed cases. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says 47-percent of hospital beds and 75-percent of ventilators are available.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The U.S. Department of Labor reports about 64-hundred more Nebraskans filed for unemployment last week. The number of claims slightly increased from the previous week's total of six-thousand-351. State officials say more than 115-thousand unemployment claims have been filed in Nebraska over the past eight weeks.
(Elkhorn, NE) -- A nursing home in Elkhorn says two-thirds of its residents are COVID-19 positive. Officials with the Life Care Center of Elkhorn say 51 of 77 residents have tested positive for the virus, along with 17 staff members. Across Nebraska, 82 long-term care facilities have confirmed cases of the virus.
(Dodge County, NE) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the body of a woman missing for the past two weeks was found yesterday. Officials say 61-year-old Michelle Sell was found dead in a rural area near Fremont. Sell went missing on May First, when authorities say she went for a walk and never returned. Sell's cousin told Six News in Omaha that she suffered from mental illness.
(Grand Island, NE) -- Authorities in Grand Island are searching for a 13-year-old girl accused of running over another teenager with a stolen vehicle. Police say the suspect struck the 14-year-old victim at an apartment complex near 13th Street before fleeing the scene. Officials say the suspect was chased by a State Trooper before she left the car at an intersection. The victim only suffered minor injuries.