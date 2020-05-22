(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials reported five additional deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 143 deaths from the virus in the state, and 11-thousand-425 confirmed cases. The Department of Health and Human Services says 43-percent of hospital beds and 77-percent of ventilators are available.
(Omaha, NE) -- A sixth resident at the Life Care Center in Elkhorn is dead from COVID-19. The nursing home says 57 residents have been diagnosed with the virus out of 79 who have been tested. Officials say 27 employees at the center have also tested positive for the virus, including two who have recovered.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced phase two of the state's reopening plan yesterday that will take effect for most counties on June First. Bars will be allowed to reopen, and low-contact sports including tennis, golf, and volleyball can start practice, with games able to begin on June 18th. Restrictions will remain the same for restaurants, religious services, and daycares. Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota counties will move into phase one at the same time.
(Lincoln, NE) -- State officials are asking for the public's help to find two inmates missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Ronald Taylor and Brandon Britton took off the electronic monitoring devices they were wearing yesterday and left them near Highway 77 and West Van Dorn Street. Taylor is described as a six-foot-two white man in his fifties with auburn hair and blue eyes, while Britton is described as a five-foot-nine white man in his forties with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on the pair is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha will open again on June 1st. Zoo officials say they have been planning the reopening for "about a month," and that significant restrictions will be in place when the park opens up. The zoo will announce the details of its reopening plan on Tuesday.