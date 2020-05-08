(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 90 total deaths from the virus in the state and seven-thousand-190 total cases. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says 47-percent of hospital beds and 75-percent of ventilators are still available.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Governor Pete Ricketts says nearly one of every six cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska are meatpacking workers. The governor says more than one-thousand coronavirus patients in the state are employees at food processing plants but declined to say where the cases were found. Three meatpacking workers in Nebraska have died from the virus.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says Lancaster County will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions on Monday. The mayor says a new Directed Health Measure will match guidelines set by Governor Ricketts earlier this week, including allowing restaurants to reopen indoor dining rooms at 50-percent capacity. Services including beauty salons and tattoo parlors can also open as long as they follow safety restrictions put out by the state. Baird said she asked the state to extend the current order past May Eleventh, but decided to keep Lincoln in line with the governor's guidelines.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The U.S. Census Bureau says Lincoln has the highest response rate among larger cities in the nation. The agency says 71 percent of Lincoln residents have responded to the 2020 Census, ranking them first among cities with a population of more than 250-thousand. The state of Nebraska's response rate is 64-point-six percent.