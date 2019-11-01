(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman and young child were stabbed yesterday. It happened in Omaha near 65th Avenue and Boyd Street, where witnesses say they saw the suspect jump out of the window. Police say the suspect was found nearby with ankle injuries from the jump. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police say a woman was shot as she was standing on a street corner. Authorities were called to the scene at 30th and Parker yesterday, where officials say the woman was shot in the shoulder. Investigators believe the victim was not the intended target and was struck by a stray bullet. Omaha Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to ten-thousand dollars for information about the shooting.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Inmates and employees at the Nebraska State Penitentiary did not have any water for most of Wednesday. Officials say the shortage was due to a water leak that prevented staff and inmates from being able to use bathrooms or wash their hands. It is not known what caused the leak at this time.
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman is recovering after she was attacked by her foster dog yesterday. The woman tells K-E-T-V that she was attacked when she tried to stop her pitbull from attacking another one of her dogs. She says the dog ran away after neighbors helped to save her. The Nebraska Humane Society says the dog was found and will be quarantined for ten days.
(West Lafayette, IN) -- The Nebraska Cornhuskers will hit the road to try and get back in the win column tomorrow. The four and four Huskers want to snap their two-game losing streak when they take on the two and six Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff is set for eleven in the morning at Ross-Ade Stadium.