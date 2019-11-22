(Fremont, NE) -- Police in Fremont are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank yesterday. It happened at First State Bank and Trust on the 200-block of North Main Street, where authorities say the suspect pulled out a weapon and demanded money. The suspect is described as a bald white male who left the scene in a blue four-door car. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Fremont Police Department.
(Kearney, NE) -- A man convicted on charges related to an assault in July was sentenced yesterday. Twenty-year-old Keith Barrett was found guilty of felony terroristic threat and misdemeanor third-degree assault after Kearney police say he threatened and attacked a female jogger. He was sentenced to five and a half years in prison and a year of probation after he's released.
(Arlington, NE) -- Arlington Public Schools say all classes are canceled today due to the number of student illnesses. The school district says the closure was recommended by the Department of Health and Human Services and will last through the weekend. Officials say all campuses will use the time to undergo a "deep cleaning."
(Omaha, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is being recognized for its efforts to fight human trafficking. Shared Hope International has given the Cornhusker State an 'A' rating this year thanks to changes in the state's protocol regarding juvenile sex trafficking victims and the authorization of wiretaps in investigations. Nebraska received a 'B' rating last year and has worked hard to improve the 'F' rating the state was given in 2011.