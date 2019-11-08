(Blair, NE) -- A teacher in Blair is suspended following allegations made against them. Officials at Blair Community Schools say the teacher is not allowed on school grounds until the investigation is completed, but have not disclosed the teacher's name. Blair Police Chief Joseph Lager says the matter is "not a law enforcement situation."
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a robbery at a business last night. Police were called to a Boost Mobile store on the north side, where witnesses say a man walked in with a firearm and demanded money. Authorities say he fled the scene before police arrived. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.
(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities in Omaha say a child was struck by a vehicle yesterday. It happened near 27th and Monroe, where the child was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police are investigating.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A woman sexually assaulted by a Lincoln Police officer says she is moving forward with a lawsuit against the city. The woman claims the city of Lincoln was "negligent" for allowing her to be repeatedly subjected to the assaults by a city employee. She also claims she reported the sexual assaults to the city, but they failed to report the allegations in the "required manner." Former Officer Gregory Cody was sentenced to at least twelve years in prison for the sexual assaults in June.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball team is looking to put their opening night loss behind them when they take on Southern Utah tomorrow. The Huskers were held to twenty-nine percent from the field in the sixty-six to forty-seven loss to U-C Riverside on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for one p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.