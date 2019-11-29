(Omaha, NE) -- A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Omaha yesterday. It happened near the Benson Tower apartments, where the victim told police several people fired shots at him. Officials say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.
(Chase County, NE) -- Two people are in custody in connection with the death of an Imperial woman earlier this month. Authorities say 24-year-old Kevin German and 22-year-old Keonna Carter are charged with first-degree murder for the death of 22-year-old Annika Swanson. Swanson's body was found in a drainage pipe three days after she was reported missing. Forty-three-year-old Russell Mann is also facing charges in Swanson's death.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A teenager is in custody after he allegedly injured another man with a knife. Lincoln police say the victim found the suspect and another person trying to break into his car and chased after them. When the victim found the pair, the suspect allegedly swung the knife at him and cut him on the cheek. The suspect is identified as eighteen-year-old Israel Mata.
(North Platte, NE) -- The North Platte Police Department is hoping to regulate e-cigarettes following a rise in health issues. The department is proposing a new law to regulate the possession, sale, and training required before selling e-cigarette products. A Nebraska resident is one of 47 people that have died from a vaping-related lung illness this year. The law will be discussed at the North Platte City Council meeting on December Third.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Cornhuskers will wrap up the regular season at home today. The five and six Huskers will need a win to become bowl-eligible when they take on the seventeenth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes. Kickoff is set for one-thirty in the afternoon at Memorial Stadium.