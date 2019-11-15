(Norfolk, NE) -- A nineteen-year-old is in custody following what police say is his third DUI. Police in Norfolk arrested Matthew Silvers after he allegedly hit a dumpster in a parking lot then fled the area. Authorities say Silvers' breath smelled of alcohol and he refused a field sobriety test. He was taken to Norfolk County Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.
(Giltner, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol seized more than a hundred pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop Wednesday near Giltner. Authorities say the vehicle was stopped for speeding, and a K-9 detected the presence of drugs. Troopers say they searched the vehicle and found one hundred and twenty-one pounds of marijuana concealed in large bags. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 28-year-old Fran Ferreiras, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Lancaster County Health Department is warning residents of an increase in cases of the mumps. Health officials say nine cases have been reported since September, with three confirmed and six probable. Officials did not say if the outbreak was related to an epidemic in northeast Nebraska where 30 cases were confirmed. The health department says the best way to avoid the mumps is to get vaccinated.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man is pleading guilty to charges related to the kidnapping of a four-year-old girl back in September. Authorities say the victim wandered off from her apartment when Michael Brandstrom took her to his apartment and took nude pictures of her. Brandstrom pled guilty to kidnapping and lascivious acts with a child and is expected to spend at least seven years in prison.