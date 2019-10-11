(Bellevue, NE) -- Police in Bellevue say some school threats have been investigated and found not to be legitimate. So says Bellevue Lieutenant Andy Jashinske after parents received a letter from the school principal yesterday warning of rumors of possible threats against Logan Fontenelle Middle School. Lieutenant Jashinske says after an investigation including several interviews with potential threat makers, officers were able to determine the threats of violence against the school were groundless. Jashinske says the two people arrested yesterday outside the school had to do with an unrelated trespassing issue.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is getting results on parking enforcement from those yellow windshield-mounted devices many drivers have probably seen. The city recently went from using wheel boots to the new Barnacle parking enforcement GPS devices. WOWT reported yesterday that city officials say the Barnacles are turning out to be effective in the collection of overdue parking tickets. The report says in the last two months the city has collected more than 15-thousand dollars in fees from 100-or so Barnacles.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Flanagan Lake Playground is open. Work on the site at 168th and Ida is now complete. The accessible park has many features including education walls, climbing equipment and more. The Omaha Parks-administered playground sits on 730-acres on the lakefront. The site provides recreation and also serves as a flood control landscape.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency invite anyone with extra pharmaceuticals to dispose of them properly. The 18th Drug Take Back Day comes up this month on Saturday, October 26th from 10-a.m. to 2-p.m. Expired prescriptions or any other unused drug in the medicine cabinet can be gotten rid of safely. The event happens at the Hy-Vee on 132nd and Dodge streets as well as the Walgreens on 30th and Lake streets and on 24th and Vinton streets.