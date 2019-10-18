Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High 74F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.