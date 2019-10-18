(Omaha, NE) -- No serious injuries are reported following separate fires at a pair of apartment complexes yesterday in northwest Omaha. Fire officials say crews were called to the 22-hundred-block of North 92nd Avenue a little before 4 p.m. About 30 minutes later, a second blaze was reported at another complex in the 13-hundred-block of 106th Court. Smoke from the second fire was reportedly visible for several miles. Officials say one person suffered a minor injury after they jumped from a second-story balcony.
(Omaha, NE) -- The estate of an Omaha man is filing a wrongful-death lawsuit against a local roofing company linked to the roofer's death years after a fall. Lawyers representing the estate of Gerardo Navarro Robles contend that in late September 2015, he fell several stories while working at the Richards Apartments on Blondo Street. Robles, who was 55 at the time, reportedly suffered injuries to his head, neck, back, arms and legs, leaving him completely paralyzed below the neck. Attorneys say their client racked up more than four million dollars in hospital bills before he died in early August 2018. The suit claims the contractor, H&S Contracting, Incorporated, failed to ensure Robles' safety prior to the accident.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are trying to determine whether a series of pellet or BB-gun incidents involving shattered car windows and several injured dogs may be related. The investigation comes amid several reports starting more than a week ago near 15th and Y streets in South Omaha. Officials say several car windows were shot out and at least one dog was injured. Similar incidents were reported about a mile away near 27th and Z.
(Omaha, NE) -- No injuries are reported following yesterday's fire near 90th and Blondo streets in Omaha. Fire investigators characterized the blaze as accidental after unattended food was left on a stove in a ground-floor apartment. Fifteen people were reportedly displaced by the fire.
(Omaha, NE) -- Local police are seeking two female suspects wanted for questioning following the theft of a work truck yesterday in Omaha. Officials say the white, 2004 Dodge pickup, which reportedly had been loaded with almost ten-thousand-dollars' worth of tools, disappeared from a Kwik Shop near 103rd and Fort streets early Thursday morning. The vehicle was reportedly found near 131st and Leavenworth streets later in the day. It is not clear whether the tools were still with the vehicle.