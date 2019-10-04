(Lincoln, NE) -- An increased speed limit is coming to part of Interstate 80 in Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says as of today, the speed limit from the 27th Street exit to the 56th Street exit will go from 65 to 75 miles per hour. The switchover will happen at noon.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Douglas County Forensics Lab is making a breakthrough in drug testing. It says it has validated a test to distinguish between hemp and marijuana. Some counties in the state have been stopping prosecution of marijuana cases because of the expense of testing with an out-of-state service. The difference between marijuana and hemp is the presence of THC, the chemical in cannabis that produces a high.
(Undated) -- Nebraska state Senator Kate Bolz is announcing her run for Congress. The Democrat Bolz, who is being forced out of her current seat due to term limits, is seeking Republican Jeff Fortenberry's First District seat. Bolz faces political newcomer Barbara Ramsey in a Democratic primary. Fortenberry is in his eighth congressional term.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's new professional soccer team has a name. The moniker - Union Omaha - was announced at a reveal party on Thursday, along with the crest, which depicts a great horned owl, a locally-indigenous animal. Union Omaha is set to play in the United Soccer League in 2020.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Cornhuskers football is announcing opponents for upcoming seasons. The team has completed its 2023 non-conference schedule and is set to take on Louisiana Tech in Lincoln. The Huskers will also play non-conference opponents Colorado and Northern Illinois that year. Also, Nebraska is announcing a 2021 matchup with Northern Illinois will now happen in the 2027 season.