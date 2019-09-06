(Omaha, NE) -- One person was killed in an industrial accident in Omaha. First responders went to Firstar Fiber Corporation at 103rd and I streets on Thursday to extricate a victim who was pronounced dead. No name has been released. OSHA is investigating the incident.
(Blair, NE) -- A juvenile and an adult are facing charges for a fatal crash in Washington County. A 14-year-old girl, Heidy Martinez, died in the crash in Blair in July. Another 14-year-old, Dylan Maguire, was the alleged driver of the SUV that wrecked on a farm field road, in which Martinez was a passenger; he is charged with motor vehicle homicide, assault and reckless driving, according to the Washington County Attorney's Office. Makayla Maguire, who was not in the vehicle when the crash happened, is charged with negligent child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes says a lockdown at the Nebraska State Penitentiary will continue until further notice. The lockdown was initiated on Wednesday after reports of contraband, assaults and drug use. Thorough searches will also continue. Frakes tells the Omaha World-Herald similar searches have been conducted after major disturbances in Nebraska state prisons, but not as extensive as this. Visitation hours with inmates are canceled at least through today.
(Undated) -- Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon is back from a trip to the southern U.S. border to check out migrant detention centers and evaluate border security. Bacon visited the facilities in the El Paso, Texas area this week. Bacon says Congress is responsible for handling the crisis at the border that is due to the number of asylum-seekers and illegal border-crossers. He wants more border agents and a fix of the asylum process.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is working on the problem of sexual assault and harassment on campus. A working group is being formed to serve in an advisory role, consulting with UNL's chancellor on matters related to Title Nine and violence prevention. Dear UNL, a group advocating for sexual misconduct survivors which reportedly met with Chancellor Ronnie Green this week, called the formation of the group a step in the right direction.