(Omaha, NE) -- Heavy rains have dumped up to four inches on much of eastern Nebraska. Eppley Airfield in Omaha reported almost three inches of rain from the latest storm. Some closures of Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County have occurred as the swollen Missouri River closed several roads across the region. The storm washed out roads and bridges across north-central Nebraska after the storm dumped up to eight inches on the area.
(Omaha, NE) -- Motorists are finding some of the most popular travel apps are struggling to keep up with road closures from the flooding. Travelers say Google and Apple apps are unable to always show the latest road closures, such as the I-29 and I-680 interchange. Iowa transportation officials say Google Maps is incorrectly showing closures along I-29 but that the Waze app seems to be doing the best job of showing accurate information.
(Grand Island, NE) -- A felony suspect is in custody after police in Grand Island forced their way into a home and arrested him following a three-hour standoff. The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Bailey Brown. He's charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon. Brown was wanted for an assault on a man at a house party in July. He had fled to his grandparent's home after police spotted him yesterday afternoon.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A former state employee is charged with stealing from the Nebraska Education Department. Prosecutors say 46-year-old Nicole Coffey used a state credit card to steal more than 33-thousand-600 dollars in personal purchases while she worked as a state adviser. Coffey also allegedly sought reimbursements totaling more than nine-thousand dollars for purchases she made on the card.