(Undated) -- Parts of north-central Nebraska received eight inches of precipitation during a two-day rain event on Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service has a Flood Warning in place for Rock, Brown, Holt, Keya Paha and Boyd counties through the weekend. As of Thursday afternoon, emergency management and law enforcement reported numerous roads were damaged or impassable across the warned area, according to the weather service. Rural areas have especially been impacted with numerous wash-outs of culverts and bridges reported.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Governor Pete Ricketts and the state transportation department are announcing federal funding for highway repair reimbursement. Ricketts' office says Nebraska is eligible to request close to 70-million dollars from the Federal Highway Administration to repair roads and bridges damaged during severe weather outbreaks in 2018 and 2019. Ricketts says that money, combined with 25-million in "quick release" funds for local governments earlier this year, provides financial certainty needed to move forward with infrastructure repairs at the state and local levels.
(Beatrice, NE) -- The Gage County Board is voting to enact a sales tax to help pay off a judgment in the Beatrice Six case. The county owes more than 30-million dollars for the six people who were convicted of a 1985 rape and murder and then exonerated almost 25 years later. The half-cent sales tax will go into effect in January. Gage County has already raised property taxes to pay for the case.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Parks Board is endorsing The Riverfront as the name for the area including three city parks near the Missouri River. The Riverfront is comprised of the Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis and Clark Landing, which will all keep their individual names as part of the re-branding. The city's naming committee has also approved The Riverfront; the next step is the Omaha City Council.